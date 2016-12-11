FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 4.1 pct mth/mth
December 11, 2016 / 11:54 PM / 8 months ago

Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 4.1 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
4.1 percent in October from the previous month, Cabinet Office
data showed on Monday, in a tentative sign of a pickup in
capital expenditures. 
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
1.0 percent increase.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electrical equipment, fell 5.6 percent in
October, versus expectations of a 4.5 percent decline.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here
    For background, see this PREVIEW 

 (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

