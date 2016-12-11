Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 4.1 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 4.1 percent in October from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday, in a tentative sign of a pickup in capital expenditures. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 1.0 percent increase. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electrical equipment, fell 5.6 percent in October, versus expectations of a 4.5 percent decline. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here For background, see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)