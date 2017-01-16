RPT-Japan Nov core machinery orders fall 5.1 pct mth/mth

(Repeats to attach to additional alert) TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 5.1 percent in November from the previous month in a sign companies could turn cautious on capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 1.7 percent decline and was the largest decline since April last year. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electrical equipment, rose 10.4 percent in November, versus the median estimate for a 8.1 percent increase. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)