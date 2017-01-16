FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
RPT-Japan Nov core machinery orders fall 5.1 pct mth/mth
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 7 months ago

RPT-Japan Nov core machinery orders fall 5.1 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alert)
    TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
5.1 percent in November from the previous month in a sign
companies could turn cautious on capital expenditure, government
data showed on Monday.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure in the coming
six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of
a 1.7 percent decline and was the largest decline since April
last year.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electrical equipment, rose 10.4 percent in
November, versus the median estimate for a 8.1 percent increase.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here   

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

