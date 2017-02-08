(Repeats to attach to additional alert)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's core machinery orders rose
6.7 percent in December from the previous month, swinging from
the prior month's decline, in a tentative sign of pickup in
capital expenditure, government data showed on Thursday.
The rise in the core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, exceeded the 3.1 percent gain expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
It followed a 5.1 percent decline in November, the Cabinet
Office data showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that
core orders will rise 3.3 percent in January-March from the
previous quarter, after a 0.2 percent decrease in the final
three months of last year.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
ships and orders from the electric power utilities, grew 6.7
percent in December, the data showed.
