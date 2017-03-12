FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Jan core machinery orders fall 3.2 pct mth/mth
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 12, 2017 / 11:54 PM / 5 months ago

Japan Jan core machinery orders fall 3.2 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
fell 3.2 percent in January from the previous month, government
data showed on Monday.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure in the coming
six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of
a 0.5 percent increase.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electrical equipment, fell 8.2 percent in
January, versus the estimate for a 3.3 percent decrease.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here
    To see more background, see this PREVIEW.             

 (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

