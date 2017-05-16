FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March core machinery orders rise 1.4 pct mth/mth
May 16, 2017 / 11:59 PM / 3 months ago

Japan March core machinery orders rise 1.4 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
1.4 percent in March from the previous month, government data
showed on Wednesday.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming
six to nine months, undershot the median estimate of a 2.1
percent rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll. 
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power
utilities, would fall 5.9 percent in the April-June quarter.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders declined 0.7
percent in March, versus the median estimate for a 0.6 percent
rise.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here

 (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

