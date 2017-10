TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 4.1 percent in September, revised data showed on Tuesday, suggesting falls in exports and a territorial spat with China kept a lid on corporations’ capital spending.

The figure was the same as the initial reading and compared with a 1.6 percent decline in August.

The capacity utilisation index fell 5.5 percent in September from a month earlier to 81.1.