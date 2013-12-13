Japan revised Oct factory output +1.0 pct m/m

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 1.0 percent in October from the previous month, revised government data showed on Friday, marking a second straight month of gains and underscoring a steady recovery by the economy.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 0.5 percent rose and followed a 1.3 percent increase in September, according to data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The capacity utilisation index rose 1.2 percent in October from a month earlier to 99.6, the data showed.

