Japan July industrial output up 3.2 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 3.2 percent in July, rebounding from a fall in the previous month, government data showed on Friday, signalling a steady pickup in factory activity and the broader economy.

The rise compared with a 3.7 percent increase projected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 3.1 percent decline in the previous month, according to the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.2 percent in August and increase 1.7 percent in September, the data showed.

The ministry maintained its assessment of industrial output, saying it was showing a moderate pickup trend.

To view the full tables, click on

For more background, please see PREVIEW.