FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan July industrial output up 3.2 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Japan July industrial output up 3.2 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 3.2 percent in July, rebounding from a fall in the previous month, government data showed on Friday, signalling a steady pickup in factory activity and the broader economy.

The rise compared with a 3.7 percent increase projected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 3.1 percent decline in the previous month, according to the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.2 percent in August and increase 1.7 percent in September, the data showed.

The ministry maintained its assessment of industrial output, saying it was showing a moderate pickup trend.

To view the full tables, click on

For more background, please see PREVIEW.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.