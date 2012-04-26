FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March industrial output up 1.0 pct mth/mth
April 26, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Japan March industrial output up 1.0 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial production rose 1.0 percent in March, government data showed on Friday, marking the biggest rise in three months as stabilising external demand and reconstruction of the country’s tsunami-hit areas boosted factory output.

But the rise was smaller than a median estimate for a 2.3 percent increase. It followed a 1.6 percent decline in February.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 1.0 percent in April but fall 4.1 percent in May, the data showed.

Factory output rose 1.2 percent in January-March compared with the previous quarter, the data showed.

To view the full tables, click on:

