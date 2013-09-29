FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug industrial output falls 0.7 pct mth/mth
September 29, 2013 / 11:59 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Aug industrial output falls 0.7 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output fell 0.7 percent in August from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, but analysts see factory activity staying on track for a gradual recovery backed by a pick-up in exports and firm domestic demand.

The fall compared with a median forecast by economists for a 0.4 percent decline, following a 3.4 percent gain in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 5.2 percent in September and increase 2.5 percent in October, the data showed.

The ministry kept its assessment of factory output unchanged, saying it was showing a moderate pick-up trend.

