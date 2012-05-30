RPT-Japan's industrial output rises 0.2 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 0.2 percent in April, increasing for the second straight month, as exports hold up and government subsidies support demand for low-emission cars.

The rise was smaller than a median market forecast of a 0.5 percent increase, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 3.2 percent in May and increase 2.4 percent in June, the data showed.

