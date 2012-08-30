Japan July industrial output falls 1.2 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in July, government data showed on Friday, in a sign the global slowdown is taking its toll on the country’s factory activity.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 1.7 percent increase, and followed a 0.4 percent rise in June, data from the trade ministry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.1 percent in August and decrease 3.3 percent in September, the data showed.

The ministry stuck to its assessment that industrial output is flat as a trend.

