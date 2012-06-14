FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan revised April industrial output down 0.2 pct m/m
#Market News
June 14, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output slipped 0 .2 percent in April, r evised data showed on Thursday, suggesting recent bearish signs in China’s economy and euro zone debt problems led firms to stay cautious on production.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 0.2 percent rise and followed a 1.3 percent increase in March.

The capacity utilisation index fell 0.6 percent in April from a month earlier to 91.8. ((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messaging:kaori.kaneko.reuters.com@reuters.net)(+81-3-6441-1983)

