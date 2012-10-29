FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Sept industrial output falls 4.1 pct mth/mth
October 30, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Japan Sept industrial output falls 4.1 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output dropped 4.1 percent in September, marking the biggest decline since the aftermath of last year’s earthquake, government data showed, in a sign the global slowdown and territorial rows with China dampened factory activity.

The fall compared with a median market forecast for a 3.3 percent decline, and was the sharpest fall since a record drop of 16.2 percent in March 2011 after the devastating quake and tsunami, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. It followed a 1.6 percent fall in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 1.5 percent in October and rise 1.6 percent in November, the data showed.

The ministry cut its assessment of industrial output, saying that it is falling. Previously, it had said production was weakening as a trend.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
