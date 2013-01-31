FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Dec industrial output rises 2.5 pct month/month
January 31, 2013

RPT-Japan Dec industrial output rises 2.5 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output increased 2.5 percent in December, rising at the fastest pace since June 2011, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign that the impact from falling exports and weak global demand was waning.

The rise compared with a median market forecast for a 4.5 percent increase, and followed a 1.4 percent decline in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.6 percent in January and increase 2.3 percent in February.

The ministry raised its assessment of industrial output, saying that it is it was showing signs of halting its declines. Previously, it had said production was on a downward trend.

To view the full tables, click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
