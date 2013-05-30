Japan April industrial output rises 1.7 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output rose 1.7 percent in April from the previous month, up for a fifth straight month, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that a pick-up in exports is prompting companies to increase production.

The rise was larger than a median market forecast for a 0.6 percent increase, and followed a 0.9 percent rise in March.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to be flat in May and fall 1.4 percent in June, the data showed.

