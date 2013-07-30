FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Japan June industrial output falls 3.3 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 12:26 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Japan June industrial output falls 3.3 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output fell 3.3 percent in June from the previous month, down for the first time in five months, government data showed on Tuesday, but analysts see factory activity on track for a recovery backed by exports and private consumption.

The fall compared with a 1.8 percent decline projected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.9 percent increase in May, according to the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 6.5 percent in July but decrease 0.9 percent in August, the data showed.

The ministry maintained its assessment of industrial output, saying it was showing a moderate pickup trend.

To view the full tables, click on

For background, see PREVIEW.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.