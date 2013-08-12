FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan revised June industrial output down 3.1 pct m/m
August 12, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Japan revised June industrial output down 3.1 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 3.1 percent in June, revised government data showed on Monday, partly as a reaction to previous gains although analysts see a steady pickup in factory activity remaining intact.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 3.3 percent decline and a 1.9 percent increase in May, according to the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The capacity utilisation index fell 2.3 percent in June from a month earlier to 95.8, the data showed.

