Japan revised June industrial output down 3.1 pct m/m

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 3.1 percent in June, revised government data showed on Monday, partly as a reaction to previous gains although analysts see a steady pickup in factory activity remaining intact.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 3.3 percent decline and a 1.9 percent increase in May, according to the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The capacity utilisation index fell 2.3 percent in June from a month earlier to 95.8, the data showed.