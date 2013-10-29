Japan factory output rises 1.5 pct in September

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese factory output rose 1.5 percent in September from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, rebounding from a decline in August and highlighting the strength of the economy as government policies bolster growth. The rise was slightly less than a median market forecast for a 1.8 percent increase and followed a 0.9 percent decline in August, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 4.7 percent in October but decrease 1.2 percent in November, the data showed. The government raised its assessment of output, saying it was picking up. For more background, please see PREVIEW