RPT-Japan factory output rises 1.5 pct in September
October 30, 2013

RPT-Japan factory output rises 1.5 pct in September

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese factory output rose 1.5
percent in September from the previous month, government data
showed on Wednesday, rebounding from a decline in August and
highlighting the strength of the economy as government policies
bolster growth.
    The rise was slightly less than a median market forecast for
a 1.8 percent increase and followed a 0.9 percent decline in
August, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry showed.
    Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise
4.7 percent in October but decrease 1.2 percent in November, the
data showed.
    The government raised its assessment of output, saying it
was picking up.
    For more background, please see PREVIEW

