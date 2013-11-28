Japan factory output rises 0.5 pct in October

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output rose 0.5 percent in October from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, suggesting that robust domestic demand is continuing to make up for some of the weakness in exports.

It was the second straight month of increases but was less than the median forecast for a 2.0 percent rise in a Thomson Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.9 percent in November and increase 2.1 percent in December, the data showed.

