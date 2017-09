TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output rose 0.1 percent in November to mark the third straight month of gains, government data showed on Friday, underscoring a steady economic recovery.

The increase fell short of a median market forecast for a 0.4 percent rise.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.8 percent in December and increase 4.6 percent in January, the data showed.

