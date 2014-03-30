Japan Feb industrial output down 2.3 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output unexpectedly fell 2.3 percent in February from the previous month, down for the first time in three months, government data showed, a sign factory activity is losing momentum before a sales tax hike that kicks in on April 1.

The rise compared with a 0.3 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 3.8 percent gain in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.9 percent in March but to decline 0.6 percent in April, the METI data showed.

The ministry maintained its assessment that industrial output is picking up.

