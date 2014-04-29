Japan March factory output rises 0.3 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output rose 0.3 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, showing factory activity held steady before an increase in the sales tax was implemented this month.

The rise in industrial output, a key gauge of broader economic activity, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 0.5 percent gain, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. It followed a 2.3 percent drop in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 1.4 percent in April but increase 0.1 percent in May, the data showed.

The ministry stuck to its assessment that industrial output is picking up.

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)