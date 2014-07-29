FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan June industrial output falls 3.3 pct mth/mth
July 30, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan June industrial output falls 3.3 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 3.3 percent in June as companies curbed production due to a pile-up in inventories, government data showed on Wednesday, but manufacturers expect output to rise in the coming months.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists’ median estimate of a 1.2 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 0.7 percent increase in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.5 percent in July and increase 1.1 percent in August, the data showed.

The ministry lowered its assessment of factory output, saying it has weakened.

To view the full tables, click on the METI website: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

