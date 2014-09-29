FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug industrial output down 1.5 pct mth/mth -govt
September 29, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan Aug industrial output down 1.5 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.5 percent in August, data released by the trade ministry showed on Tuesday, in a sign factory activity is struggling to recover from a slump caused by a hike in the sales tax.

The fall compared with economists’ median estimate of a 0.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data showed. It followed a 0.4 percent rise in July and a 3.4 percent drop in June, which was the biggest decline since the March 2011 earthquake.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 6.0 percent in September but decrease 0.2 percent in October, the data showed.

To view the full tables, click on the METI website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
