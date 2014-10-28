FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Sept industrial output rises 2.7 pct mth/mth
October 29, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan Sept industrial output rises 2.7 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 2.7 percent in September, bouncing from the prior month’s decline, government data showed on Wednesday, a result that could ease concerns about the outlook for the country’s factory activity and broader economy.

The rise compared with economists’ median estimate of a 2.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.9 percent drop in August, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 0.1 percent in October but increase 1.0 percent in November, the data showed.

To view the full tables, click on the METI website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

