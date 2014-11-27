FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct industrial output up 0.2 pct mth/mth - METI
#Market News
November 27, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan Oct industrial output up 0.2 pct mth/mth - METI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.2 percent in October, marking a second straight month of gains, government data showed on Friday, in a tentative sign of recovery from a decline in demand caused by a sales tax hike earlier this year.

The month-on-month rise compared with economists’ median estimate of a 0.6 percent decline in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.9 percent rise in September, which was the biggest gain so far this year.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.3 percent in November and increase 0.4 percent in December.

For more background, please see PREVIEW.

To view the full tables, click on the METI website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
