Japan Nov factory output down 0.6 pct month/month - METI
#Market News
December 25, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan Nov factory output down 0.6 pct month/month - METI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.6 percent in November, down for the first time in three months, government data showed on Friday, in a sign of a fragile recovery from recession.

The result compared with the median estimate of a 0.8 percent gain in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 0.4 percent rise in October.

However, manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 3.2 percent in December and increase 5.7 percent in January, the data showed.

To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

