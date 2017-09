TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s factory output jumped 4.0 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, adding to recent signs the economy is steadily emerging from the doldrums.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 2.7 percent increase.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.2 percent in February and decline 3.2 percent in March. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)