RPT-Japan Feb industrial output falls 3.4 pct mth/mth
March 30, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan Feb industrial output falls 3.4 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alert)

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese factory output fell 3.4 percent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, partly as companies curbed output due to the Lunar New Year holidays.

The result compared with the median forecast for a 1.8 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the biggest drop since June last year.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 2.0 percent in March and increase 3.6 percent in April, the data showed.

For background on this data, please see the PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

