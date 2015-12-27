FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Nov factory output down 1.0 pct mth/mth - govt
December 27, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 1.0 percent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, suggesting that sluggish emerging market demand continues to cloud the outlook for the economy.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 0.6 percent drop, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.9 percent in December and increase 6.0 percent in January.

To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
