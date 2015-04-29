FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March factory output down 0.3 pct mth/mth - govt
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan March factory output down 0.3 pct mth/mth - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output fell 0.3 percent in March, declining for a second straight month, government data showed on Thursday.

The fall was smaller than a median market forecast for a 2.3 percent drop.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.1 percent in April and decline 0.3 percent in May, the data showed.

To view the full tables, click on METI's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

