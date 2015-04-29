Japan March factory output down 0.3 pct mth/mth - govt

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output fell 0.3 percent in March, declining for a second straight month, government data showed on Thursday.

The fall was smaller than a median market forecast for a 2.3 percent drop.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.1 percent in April and decline 0.3 percent in May, the data showed.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)