Japan April industrial output up 1.0 pct mth/mth
May 28, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan April industrial output up 1.0 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output rose 1.0 percent in April, gaining for the first time in three months, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was more than the median estimate for a 0.8 percent increase.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.5 percent in May and fall 0.5 percent in June, the data showed.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, click on METI's website:

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
