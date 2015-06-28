Japan May industrial output down 2.2 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output fell 2.2 percent in May, falling at the fastest pace in three months, government data showed on Monday.

The fall was more than the median estimate for a 0.8 percent decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 1.5 percent in June and increase 0.6 percent in July, the data showed.

The government lowered its assessment of industrial production, saying factory output is stagnating.

