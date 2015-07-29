FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan June industrial output rises 0.8 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan June industrial output rises 0.8 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 0.8 percent in June, bouncing modestly from the prior month’s big drop, government data showed, underlining subdued factory activity under the weight of inventories and sluggish exports.

The month-on-month rise compared with economists’ median estimate of a 0.3 percent increase and followed a 2.1 percent decline in May, data by the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.5 percent in July and increase 2.7 percent in August, the data showed.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.