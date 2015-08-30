FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July industrial output falls 0.6 pct mth/mth
August 30, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Japan July industrial output falls 0.6 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.6 percent in July, government data showed on Monday, in a sign that weak overseas demand and high inventories are weighing on production.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists’ median estimate of a 0.1 percent increase and followed a 1.1 percent rise in June, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.8 percent in August and decrease 1.7 percent in September, the data showed.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

