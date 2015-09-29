Japan Aug industrial output unexpectedly falls 0.5 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in August, down for the second straight month, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring concerns about tepid factory activity.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists’ median forecast for a 1.0 percent increase in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.1 percent in September and grow 4.4 percent in October, data showed.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)