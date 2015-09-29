FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Japan Aug industrial output unexpectedly falls 0.5 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan Aug industrial output unexpectedly falls 0.5 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert)

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in August, down for the second straight month, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring concerns about tepid factory activity.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists’ median forecast for a 1.0 percent increase in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.1 percent in September and grow 4.4 percent in October, data showed.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.