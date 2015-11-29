FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct industrial output up 1.4 pct mth/mth -govt
November 29, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan Oct industrial output up 1.4 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 1.4 percent in October from the previous month, up for a second straight month, in a sign of a gradual pickup in factory activity, government data showed on Monday.

The month-on-month rise compared with economists’ median estimate for a 1.9 percent increase, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

That followed a 1.1 percent increase in September, which marked the first rise in three months.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 0.2 percent in November and decrease 0.9 percent in December.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

