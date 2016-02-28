FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Jan industrial output rises 3.7 pct month/month
February 28, 2016 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Japan Jan industrial output rises 3.7 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 3.7 percent in January, up for the first time in three months, government data showed on Monday, in what may be a temporary pickup in factory activity amid weak domestic and external demand.

The rise compared with economists’ median estimate of a 3.3 percent gain in a Reuters poll, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to fall 5.2 percent in February and increase 3.1 percent in March, the data showed.

To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

