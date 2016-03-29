FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Feb industrial output down 6.2 pct month/month - METI
March 29, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Japan Feb industrial output down 6.2 pct month/month - METI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 6.2 percent in February after the prior month’s solid gain, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring fragile factory activity due to sluggish demand both at home and abroad.

The month-on-month fall compared with economists’ median estimate for a 6.0 percent decline and marked the biggest drop since March 2011, when the devastating earthquake in Japan crippled the country’s supply chain.

It followed a 3.7 percent gain in January, which was the first increase in three months.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 3.9 percent in March and increase 5.3 percent in April.

To view the full tables, click on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

