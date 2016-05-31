RPT-Japan's April factory output up 0.3 pct mth/mth

(Attached to additional alert)

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent in April, government data showed on Tuesday, suggesting production was holding up despite weak exports and the hit from a series of earthquakes in southern Japan during the month.

The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent drop.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.2 percent in May and increase 0.3 percent in June. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)