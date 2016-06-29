FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May industrial output falls 2.3 pct month/month
June 29, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Japan May industrial output falls 2.3 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output fell 2.3 percent in May, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign companies could be worried that export demand is weakening.

The fall was more than a median estimate for a 0.1 percent decrease in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 1.7 percent in June and increase 1.3 percent in July, data showed.

For background on this data, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
