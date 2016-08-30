FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July industrial output flat month/month - METI
August 30, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Japan July industrial output flat month/month - METI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial output was flat in July from the previous month, underscoring fragility in factory activity, government data showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.8 percent increase in a Reuters poll, following a 2.3 percent increase in June.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.1 percent in August and decline 0.7 percent in September.

To view the full tables, click on METI's website: here

For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

