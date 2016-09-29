FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug industrial output up 1.5 pct mth/mth - METI
September 29, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Japan Aug industrial output up 1.5 pct mth/mth - METI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose 1.5 percent month-on-month in August, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday, in a tentative sign of a pickup in factory activity.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 0.5 percent gain, and followed a 0.4 percent decline in July.

Manufacturers surveyed by METI expect output to rise 2.2 percent in September and increase 1.2 percent in October.

For the full tables on METI's website: here

For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

