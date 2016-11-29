FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct industrial output +0.1 pct mth/mth
November 29, 2016 / 11:55 PM / 9 months ago

Japan Oct industrial output +0.1 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose 0.1 percent in October from the previous month, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday, in a sign of a tentative pickup in factory activity.

The result compared with the median forecast of a 0.1 percent fall in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 0.6 percent increase in September.

Manufacturers surveyed by METI expect output to rise 4.5 percent in November and decrease 0.6 percent in December.

For the full tables on METI's website: here

For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

