8 months ago
Japan industrial output rises 1.5 pct in November
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 11:55 PM / 8 months ago

Japan industrial output rises 1.5 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose 1.5 percent in November from the previous month, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 1.6 percent gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.0 percent in December and increase 2.2 percent in January.

For the full tables on METI's website:

here

For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

