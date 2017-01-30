Japan Dec industrial output rises 0.5 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output rose 0.5 percent in December from the previous month, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday.

The result compared with a median market forecast of a 0.3 percent increase.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 3.0 percent in January and increase 0.8 percent in February.

