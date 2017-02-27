UPDATE 2-Nigeria seeks return to strong growth with sweeping reform plan
* Cbank aims to have "market-determined exchange rate regime" (Rewrites throughout)
(Repeats to attach to additional alert)
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
The month-on-month fall compared with a median market forecast of a 0.3 percent rise and a revised 0.7 percent gain in December, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 3.5 percent in February but fall 5.0 percent in March, it showed.
For the full tables on METI's website: here
For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Cbank aims to have "market-determined exchange rate regime" (Rewrites throughout)
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a near five-year high in January as rising oil prices helped to push up the import bill, pointing to slower economic growth in the first quarter and posing a challenge for the Trump administration.
BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil's worst-ever recession intensified unexpectedly in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, frustrating hopes for signs of a recovery and stepping up pressure on President Michel Temer and the central bank to do more to promote growth.